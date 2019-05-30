UPDATE: Suspect apprehended, in police custody

UPDATE

Anthony Krayenvenger has been apprehended and is in police custody, according to law enforcement. All Pocatello School District 25 schools placed in reverse-evacuation will dismiss at regularly scheduled times.

ORIGINAL STORY

POCATELLO — Idaho State University students were put on alert Thursday morning due to a fugitive with violent tendencies near campus.

Pocatello Police Lt. Eric Anderson told KPVI that a manhunt was underway for 47-year-old Michael Anthony Krayenvenger.

Krayenvenger is a patient at State Hospital South in Blackfoot, which treats adults with “serious and persistent mental illness.” According to Anderson, he escaped at around 10:45 a.m. while being taken for medical treatment at Portneuf Medical Center, where he was supposed to be treated for terminal cancer, according to KPVI.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and grey sweatpants.

Officials warn people not to approach the man, and to contact Public Safety at (208) 282-2515 if you see him.

As a precaution, Pocatello Chubbuck School District placed nearby schools on alert. The district issued this statement:

“Due to a police matter in the area and as an extra safety precaution, Franklin Middle School, Greenacres Elementary School and Washington Elementary School have been placed in a reverse-evacuation. All learners are safe and will remain inside the schools until further notice. No additional information is available at this time. Please do not call the schools. We will provide an update when the matter is resolved.”

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.