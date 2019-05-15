Woman rushed to hospital after being pinned under tractor for 2 hours

IDAHO FALLS — A woman was rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after being pinned under a tractor for two hours Wednesday afternoon.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Falls Fire Department were called to a report of a traumatic injury on private property near the intersection of Sunnyside Road and Woodruff Avenue around 4 p.m.

A woman in her 60s was pinned under the tractor and could not move. Rescue crews were told she had been there since around 2 p.m.

Crews called Majestic Towing and the tow truck was able to lift the tractor off the woman within 15-20 minutes of emergency responders arriving. She was rushed by ambulance to EIRMC in critical condition.

The woman’s name has not been released and investigators are working to determine how she ended up underneath the tractor.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as we receive them.