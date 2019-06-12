Camp trailer, attachment flip on I-15

IDAHO FALLS — A camp trailer and attachment, hooked to a pickup truck, tipped on Interstate 15 at the on-ramp for US Highway 20 Wednesday evening.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. and emergency crews are on the scene.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured or what caused the crash but traffic is backed up in the northbound lanes of I-15. Motorists are encouraged to use other routes if possible.

