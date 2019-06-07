Chubbuck Police asking for information after finding man bleeding

CHUBBUCK — The Chubbuck Police Department is investigating after they found a man bleeding near the 4200 block of Yellowstone Avenue early Friday morning.

According to a news release, officers arrived at the location around 12:20 a.m. to the report of the unidentified man bleeding.

“We are still in the process of determining the extent and cause of the injuries as well as trying to determine where they occurred,” according to the news release. “We are still in the early stages of the investigation, and we are unable to release any further information at this time.”

An ambulance took the man to Portneuf Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Anyone who has any information can contact the Chubbuck Police Department at (208) 237-7172.