Driver of semi that caught fire near Shelley walks away with no injuries

SHELLEY – Idaho State Police is investigating a truck that caught fire near Shelley early Saturday morning.

ISP Sgt. Tagg Williams tells EastIdahoNews.com that a semi-truck was traveling northbound on Interstate 15 at around 2 a.m. The brakes on the trailer overheated and caught fire, spreading to the entire vehicle.

The driver was able to unhook the semi and avoid further damage to the cab, but the trailer is a total loss, Williams said.

The semi was carrying a load of watermelons. The total cost of damage is unknown.

No one was injured.