EIRMC recognized for infant safe sleep practices

IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center has been recognized by the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program as a “Bronze Safe Sleep Hospital” for their commitment to best practices and education on infant safe sleep.

The hospital was also recognized for following the safe sleep guidelines recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and providing training programs for parents, staff and the community.

“Each year, sleep-related Death results in the loss of more than 3,500 infants every year in the U.S.,” Iris Torvik, EIRMC Administrative Director for Women & Children’s Services, said in a news release. “When an infant leaves our hospital, we want every parent to know that safe sleeping practices can keep reducing this risk. We are proud to be recognized for our efforts to help keep children safer in our community.”

Safe sleeping practices include:

Always place baby to sleep on his or her back

Put baby to sleep on a firm surface, such as a crib, bassinet, or playpen (not bed or couch)

Avoid soft bedding, including crib bumpers, blankets, pillows, soft toys and stuffed animals.

Share a bedroom with parents- but not the same sleeping surface- at least for baby’s first six months, but preferably until one year of age.

Avoid baby’s exposure to smoke, alcohol and illicit drugs.

The National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program was created by Cribs for Kids, a Pittsburgh-based organization dedicated to preventing infant, sleep-related deaths due to accidental suffocation.