Everything coming and going on Hulu in June

THE LIVING ROOM (KSL.com) — It’s time for another batch of movies and TV shows set to drop on Hulu.

The streaming service will add dozens of titles in June, and a handful of things will drop from its lineup at the beginning of next month, according to a news release from the company.

The Meryl Streep-Anne Hathaway workplace comedy “The Devil Wears Prada” will be available starting Saturday. The original “Mission: Impossible” also will be available that day.

You can also revisit the first installment of Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy — “Batman Begins” — before it leaves Hulu after May 31.

Here’s a look at everything coming and going on Hulu next month.

Adding

June 1

“Ask Dr. Ruth” (Hulu Original)

“100 Things to do Before High School”

“The 13th Warrior”

“A Brilliant Young Mind”

“Along Came a Spider”

“American Loser”

“American Psycho”

“And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird!”

“The Ant Bully”

“Antitrust”

“Battle Ground”

“Behind Enemy Lines”

“Best Player”

“The Big Wedding”

“The Boy Who Cried Werewolf”

“Blaze You Out”

“Body of Evidence”

“Brown Sugar”

“The Burbs”

“Center Stage”

“Cougars, Inc.”

“The Crazies”

“Dante’s Peak”

“The Devil Wears Prada”

“The Doors”

“Dragonheart”

“Dragonheart: A New Beginning”

“Dysfunktional Family”

“Emperor”

“Eulogy”

“Existenz”

“F/X”

“F/X 2″

“Flawless”

“Fluke”

“Free Money”

“Friday the 13th”

“Friday the 13th – Part II”

“Friday the 13th – Part III”

“Friday the 13th – Part IV: The Final Chapter”

“Friday the 13th – Part V: A New Beginning”

“Friday the 13th – Part VI: Jason Lives”

“Friday the 13th – Part VII: The New Blood”

“Friday the 13th – Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan”

“Fun Size”

“The Ghost Writer”

“The Gift”

“Godsend”

“Hamlet”

“Hart’s War”

“Hitman”

“Independence Day”

“Italian for Beginners”

“Jennifer 8″

“Jinxed”

“Kindergarten Cop”

“Kinky Boots”

“Legends of the Hidden Temple”

“Less Than Zero”

“Liar, Liar Vampire”

“The Letter”

“The Lonely Man”

“Lost and Delirious”

“The Mighty”

“Mission: Impossible”

“Next Day Air”

“Night of the Living Dead 3D”

“Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection”

“NYC Underground”

“One Crazy Cruise”

“Patriot Games”

“Planes, Trains and Automobiles”

“The People vs. George Lucas”

“Point Break”

“Poseidon”

“Private Parts”

“The Puffy Chair”

“Reindeer Games”

“Reservoir Dogs”

“Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise”

“Ride”

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again”

“Rounders”

“Rufus”

“Rufus 2″

“Rugrats Tales from the Crib: Snow White”

“Rugrats Tales from the Crib: Three Jacks and a Beanstock”

“The Secret of NIMH”

“Semi-Pro”

“Still Waiting”

“Straw Dogs”

“The Surrogate”

“To Live and Die in L.A.”

“Waiting…”

“Wonderland”

June 3

“The Weekly” (Hulu Original)

“Vox Lux”

June 4

“District 9″

“Jacka— 3”

June 5

“The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 3 (Hulu Original)

June 6

“Shakespeare in Love”

June 7

“Into The Dark: They Come Knocking: Episode 9 Premiere” (Hulu Original)

June 9

“Big Little Lies” Season 2 (Available with HBO premium add-on)

June 10

“Celebrity Family Feud” Season 5

“The $100,000 Pyramid” Season 4

“To Tell the Truth” Season 4

“Vice”

June 11

“So You Think You Can Dance” Season 16

“I Still See You”

June 13

“Card Sharks”

“First Responders Live”

“Match Game” Season 5

“Press Your Luck”

June 14

“No Strings Attached”

“Los Espookys” (Available with HBO premium add-on)

June 15

“12 Monkeys” Season 4

“A Walk on the Moon”

“Highlander IV: Endgame”

“Marvin’s Room”

“Next Stop Wonderland”

“Tadpole”

June 16

“The Riveras” Season 3

“The Good Shepherd”

“Euphoria” (Available with HBO premium add-on)

“City on a Hill” (Available with SHOWTIME premium add-on)

June 17

“Das Boot” Season 1

June 18

“Grand Hotel”

“Star vs. The Forces of Evil” Season 4

June 19

“Good Trouble” Season 2

June 21

“Family Food Fight”

“Holey Moley”

“Reef Break”

“The Wall”

“Spin the Wheel”

“Out of the Blue”

June 24

“Hurley”

“Juliet, Naked”

June 28

“Diane”

June 29

“The Spy Who Dumped Me”

June 30

“True Grit”

“The Rook” (Available with STARZ premium add-on)

“The Loudest Voice” (Available with SHOWTIME premium add-on)

Dropping

June 1

“8 Heads in a Duffel Bag”

“A Fistful of Dollars”

“Ace Ventura: Pet Detective”

“Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls”

“American Beauty”

“Area 51″

“Astro Boy”

“Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction”

“Batman Begins”

“Black Sheep”

“Blue Velvet”

“Boomerang”

“Breakheart Pass”

“Bright Lights, Big City”

“Bushwhacked”

“Carriers”

“Death at a Funeral”

“Destiny Turns on the Radio”

“Deuces Wild”

“Dirty Work”

“Double Jeopardy”

“Drunk Wedding”

“Edward Scissorhands”

“Equilibrium”

“Fire in the Sky”

“Firstborn”

“For a Few Dollars More”

“Funny about Love”

“Glory Road”

“Hot Pursuit”

“Impostor”

“Inventing the Abbotts”

“Jersey Girl”

“Little Miss Sunshine”

“Mystic Pizza”

“Office Space”

“Perfect Creature”

“Practical Magic”

“Red Corner”

“Regarding Henry”

“Saved!”

“Shaolin Warrior”

“Shirley Valentine”

“Sideways”

“Silence”

“Small Soldiers”

“Tapeheads”

“Time Toys”

“Toys”

“Tristan & Isolde”

“Two Weeks Notice”

“Universal Soldier”

“Vice”

“Waterworld”

“What a Girl Wants”

“Windtalkers”

“Witness”

“World’s Greatest Dad”

“Yes Man”

