Traffic open after fiery crash blocks US 20

Share This

MENAN — A car burst into flames in a crash on U.S. Highway 20 near Menan on Wednesday afternoon.

Traffic is slow and was being diverted away from the Lorenzo Bridge, where construction has already reduced the highway to two lanes. As of 6:20 p.m., it appeared traffic was again moving across the bridge, but slowly.

The crash occurred on the Madison County side of the bridge. At least six cars were involved. A Ford Focus caught on fire. Fire and burn marks are on the eastbound lane.

Deputy Isaac Payne with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says two unrelated crashes happened in the area Wednesday afternoon.

We have a reporter at the crash and will give you more information as it becomes available.

Courtesy Ray Huntsman

Courtesy Branden Parkinson