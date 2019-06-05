Investigators searching ‘area of interest’ in DeOrr Kunz case

DeOrr Kunz Jr. | File photo

LEADORE — Investigators are focusing on an “area of interest” in the search for DeOrr Kunz Jr., an Idaho Falls toddler who vanished while camping four years ago.

David Marshburn, a private investigator working with the Search for Me Foundation, has spent the past few days in Lemhi County with Sheriff Steve Penner. Marshburn brought two trained search dogs and confirmed in a Facebook post Wednesday that his job in Idaho is complete.

“We can not confirm or deny anything at this time!” Marshburn wrote. “We will be returning to NC because we feel our part is done. We would like to thank Sheriff Penner and his department for the hospitality. They made us feel like one of their own.”







Penner tells EastIdahoNews.com he has been working with Marshburn and appreciates his contributions to the case.

“I can tell you we have focused and will be focused on an area of interest for the next few weeks,” Penner says. “I can confirm no new evidence has been collected at this time, and we continue to investigate this case.”

Penner did not elaborate on where that area is, though he did say he was there when he spoke to EastIdahoNews.com on Wednesday afternoon.

DeOrr vanished July 10, 2015, while at the Timber Creek Campground in Lemhi County with his parents, great-grandfather and a friend of his great-grandfather. There has been no sign of DeOrr since that day, and nobody has been charged in connection to his disappearance.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to Marshburn for additional comment. We will update this story if we receive new information.

