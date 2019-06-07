ITD holding meeting concerning changes on US 20 near Ashton

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

ASHTON — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) are initiating an Environmental Assessment (EA) to engage the public and evaluate impacts, risks, benefits, opportunities and costs associated with roadway improvements and reconstruction of US-20 between Chester and Ashton. The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting to learn more about the EA and provide input.

A public meeting will be held Tuesday, June 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ashton Community Center, 925 Main Street, Ashton. The meeting is in an open-house format, so citizens are encouraged to attend any time during the three-hour period. Displays illustrating the study process, purpose, schedule, and geography will be available for review. Project staff will be available to provide information, discuss potential impacts, and answer questions about the study.

The Chester-to-Ashton segment of US-20 has not been redesigned since 1932. The current roadway design does not provide sufficient traffic flow or passing opportunities to accommodate growing traffic volumes. The pavement is also beyond routine service life, requiring improvements to the subgrade and drainage features as well as new pavement. Reconstruction also will provide the opportunity to include design elements for reducing crashes.

“ITD and FHWA’s purpose in preparing an EA is to develop and evaluate one or more practicable alternatives for addressing the needs of US-20 between Chester and Ashton,” said ITD’s eastern Idaho project manager Drew Meppen. “We look forward to visiting with the public and getting feedback on the project purpose and need, issues they are experiencing on the highway, and suggested alternatives for improvements.”

If citizens are unable to attend the meeting on June 11, displays and information will be available on the EA website the following day (https://itdprojects.org/projects/us20-chester-to-ashton-ea/). Comments on the materials can be sent to Andrea Gumm at agumm@langdongroup.inc or (208)220-5937. Comments are most helpful if received by July 11.

FHWA is the lead agency for the EA. The EA is being completed in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). For more information, please contact Gumm at the phone number or email address provided above.