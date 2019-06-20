Kids invited to build rockets in Pocatello

Share This

POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Physics Department wants to teach kids how to build rockets.

Kids 16 and under will work with the physics department to build water rockets, win prizes and even learn a little about physics. The event is June 29 and 30 (Saturday and Sunday) from 10 a.m. to noon at Tydeman Park in Pocatello.

“I’m going to have some physics students out there in the park, and anybody that wants to come by, they get to make a water rocket, launch it and keep it,” ISU Physics Profesor Steve Shropshire said. “Whoever gets the rocket to go the farthest gets a free rocket launcher.”

Shropshire said kids get as many chances as they want to tweak their rockets and launch it to try and get a better distance. Regardless, everyone will be sent home with instructions on how to build their own water rocket launcher.

As people arrive, physics students will take some time to teach them some of the science involved in launching water rockets.

“We’ll try to teach them a bit of Newton’s laws and do some demonstrations that involve some hands-on science activities. We’ll try to turn it into as much of a learning experience as we can,” Shropshire said.

There will be enough materials to provide the first 100 kids who show each day with what they need to build their rockets. Shropshire said they have not run out of materials in the previous four years of the event.

“I get my biggest thrills off of sharing what I think is cool with other people. And you can’t get much cooler than science. The best way to learn science is by doing it,” Shropshire said.