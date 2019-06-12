Local forklift operator wins big on Jeopardy!

If you’re from Declo and you were watching KPVI Tuesday night, you may have noticed a familiar face on Jeopardy!

Dan Martin, a forklift operator from Declo, appeared on the show. Martin remained in second place for much of the program but was able to bring it to a virtual tie with the current champion, Martin Kane.

It was Martin who wagered big — $20,000 — in Final Jeopardy, got the question correct, and became the new Jeopardy! champion.

You can see if Martin can make it two-in-a-row Wednesday night. Jeopardy! will air at 9 p.m. on KPVI after game seven of the Stanley Cup Final.