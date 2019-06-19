Lots of wind damage, but no tornadoes in Upper Valley yesterday

REXBURG — Despite multiple tornado warnings Tuesday night, there is no evidence any funnel clouds touched the ground in the Upper Valley.

National Weather Service says that between 5:20 p.m. and 6 p.m. there was a rotating cloud wall that stretched across the Rexburg area, moving toward Ririe. A number of funnel clouds were reported, but no touchdowns were confirmed.

The accompanying storm produced lots of thunder and lightning, small hail and strong gusting winds of 60 to 70 mps.

National weather officials and EastIdahoNews.com viewers reported minor property from Rexburg south to Lyman and Thornton. There was a line of damage that ran outside the communities significantly damaging area trees and even knocking some of them down, according to the NWS officials.

Minor flooding of yards and urban streets were also reported during and following the storm.