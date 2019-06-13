Man sent to prison for selling meth to informant

REXBURG — A judge sent an Idaho Falls man to prison Monday after he pleaded guilty to selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant last fall.

Prosecutors initially charged 37-year-old John William Harvey with three felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance. As part of a plea agreement, two of the charges were dismissed. District Judge Steven Boyce sentenced Harvey three to seven years in prison for the crime.

According to court documents, Harvey sold the meth on Sept. 11 to a confidential informant while officers with the Rexburg Police Department watched and listened through a wire. The sale took place at the Conoco gas station on University Boulevard.

Sgt. Issac Payne, spokesman for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, told EastIdahoNews.com law enforcement arrested Harvey on March 30 in Oregon.