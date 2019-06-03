Man trying to exit I-15 caused crash involving box truck, ISP says

Share This

UPDATE

The following is an update from Idaho State Police.

On Monday, June 3, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two vehicle crash, northbound I-15 near exit 118, in Idaho Falls.

Nicholas Phillips, 20, of Boise, was driving northbound in a 2017 box truck, in the right lane.

Jose Suarez, 19, of Orland, CA, was driving northbound in a 2015 Ford F550. Suarez attempted to exit the interstate from the left lane and struck the front of Phillips’ vehicle.

Both vehicles went through the guardrail on the right side of the roadway and down the embankment. Suarez’s vehicle rolled and came to rest on its top.

All subjects were wearing their seat belts. The exit ramp was blocked for approximately three hours.

Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls EMS assisted at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — A moving truck and another vehicle were involved in a crash off Interstate 15 near Broadway Avenue Monday morning.

The driver of the moving truck appeared to drive off I-15 near the Broadway Avenue on-ramp, went through a guardrail and ended up down an embankment. Another vehicle flipped onto its top. The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating what caused the crash.

The box truck driver was not seriously injured, according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements. There were no other reported injuries.

A small fuel leak from the truck was reported so the Idaho Falls Fire Department and HAZMAT crews were called to the scene.

The wreck did not appear to cause any major traffic delays. Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.