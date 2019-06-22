New ice cream shop hosting grand opening Saturday

IDAHO FALLS – A local business owner is looking to bring a piece of Mexico to eastern Idaho.

La Michoacana Ice Cream Palace is a new 2,000 square foot dessert shop opening in the same plaza as Smith’s grocery store and Wealth of Health Nutrition Center in Idaho Falls.

The shop will open at 11 a.m. Saturday for its grand opening. The first 100 customers will receive a free popsicle or scoop of ice cream, and every menu item will be 20 percent off all day.

La Michoacana is a family-owned business that offers 40 different flavors of ice cream and popsicles made in-house. They also offer chips, nachos, cotton candy and other carnival snacks.

“These kinds of snacks are native to Mexico,” Gabriel Gallegos, the owner, tells EastIdahoNews.com. “I wanted to make it a one-time stop. We’ll be adding Sno-cones in the future as well.”

The mango flavored ice cream and popsicle has been one of the most popular items in the past, Gallegos says, and the hot Cheetos with Nacho Cheese are among the most popular snack options.

The average price of a menu item is $2.35.

La Michoacana is the name of a popular dessert chain in Mexico and is a business Gallegos’ family started in southern California about 20 years ago. Gallegos moved to Idaho Falls about 12 years ago and started thinking about opening a restaurant here.

“I would travel for work a lot throughout the U.S. and every time I would go, I looked for one of these (shops) or something similar,” he says. “I told myself ‘Why don’t I just bring one here to eastern Idaho.'”

Everything inside the restaurant, from the food to the machinery used in making it, comes from Mexico.

Gallegos says he’s hoping to open a second location in Pocatello within the next year or so.

“Customers coming in and leaving extremely happy. At the end of the day, that’s what I strive for, and providing a splendid environment so they can come and have a good time,” says Gallegos.

La Michoacana Ice Cream Parlor is at 240 South Woodruff inside a former Quicken Loans location. Its hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and will close at midnight Friday and Saturday.

“I hope people will come and give us a try, and hope they won’t be disappointed.”

