Newsmakers: Dr. David Adler, President of The Alturas Institute

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with Dr. David Adler. Adler is the President of The Alturas Institute, a non-profit organization based in Idaho Falls created to promote the Constitution, gender equality and civic education.

The Alturas Institute is holding its annual “Conversations with Exceptional Women” on June 4, in The Bennion Student Union Building at University Place in Idaho Falls. The dinner program features remarks from five prominent women, all leaders who have excelled in their respective fields:

Dr. Noel Bahktian, CAES Director, The Idaho National Laboratory

Karen Crouse, New York Times Sportswriter

Dr. Caroline Heldman, Executive Director, The Representation Project

Dr. Heather Steele, Oncology Specialist

Pauline Thiros, The Athletic Director, Idaho State University

Adler spoke about the event and a book he is currently writing on the landmark Supreme Court decision in Reed v. Reed. The case has its origins in Idaho and transformed the law for American women. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will write a Forward to the book.

Watch the video above for the entire conversation with Adler.

Click here for “Conversations with Exceptional Women” tickets and information.