Over 1,700 will lose power in Rexburg tonight due to emergency repairs

REXBURG — Over 1,700 Rocky Mountain Power customers will be without electricity Thursday night due to emergency repairs.

The outage is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. and affects 1,771 customers in Rexburg, according to a recording from Rocky Mountain Power.

“This outage is necessary due to tree removal. Our crews will take all steps possible to minimize the length of the interruption but some of the work can only be performed with the service de-energized,” the recording says.

