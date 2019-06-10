Rexburg teens arrested after driving to Pocatello to threaten man with a gun, police say

POCATELLO — Police arrested two teenage boys from Rexburg Sunday after they allegedly threatened a man with a gun in Pocatello.

Lt. Eric Anderson tells EastIdahoNews.com police received a call Saturday around 10:20 p.m. for reports of shots fired near the 300 block of North Main. Police rushed to the area and stopped the vehicle described in the 911 call.

Officers detained four teens and an adult during the traffic stop. Investigators located a shotgun with one of the teenagers but no evidence points to the gun ever being fired.

“During the interview of the suspects, it was determined that the juveniles had responded to Pocatello from the Rexburg area due to the victim taking approximately $800 dollars from them,” Anderson says. “The money was for the purchase of a pound of marijuana that was not delivered.”

Officers arrested two of the boys – one for aggravated assault and the other with acting as an accessory for aggravated assault. There were taken to the juvenile detention center at 3 a.m.

Names of those involved have not been released by police.