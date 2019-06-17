Robert Walton, DeOrr Kunz’s great grandfather, dies of cancer

IDAHO FALLS — Robert Walton, the great-grandfather of DeOrr Kunz Jr., died Saturday after battling cancer. He was 80-years-old.

Walton was camping with his granddaughter, Jessica Mitchell, her boyfriend, Vernal DeOrr Kunz, and a family friend, Issac Reinwand, when the toddler disappeared nearly four years ago at Timber Creek Campground in Lemhi County. The child has not been found and nobody has been charged in connection to his disappearance.

Walton served in the US Army where he was stationed in Germany as a Lineman, according to his obituary. He worked as a glazier for Bennett’s East Side Glass and Paint Company, Painters Union and as a self-employed painter until he retired.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Wood Funeral Home on North Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. Walton will be buried in the Rose Hill Cemetery.