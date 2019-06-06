Hail likely as east Idaho put under severe thunderstorm watch

POCATELLO — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for east Idaho.

The counties affected are Bannock, Bonneville, Cassia, Fremont, Oneida, Bear Lake, Butte, Clark, Jefferson, Power, Bingham Caribou, Franklin, Madison and Teton.

“Damaging thunderstorm wind gusts and large hail will be the main threats,” the National Weather Service said.

The best chance of a storm will be this afternoon until 9 p.m. The watch expires at 11 p.m. Thursday.

