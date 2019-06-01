Sheriff’s office responds to four off-road ATV/motorcycle crashes

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has responded to four separate ATV and motorcycle crashes in the last 36 hours that have resulted in riders being transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

All of the crashes occurred off-road, and at two of the incidents involved juveniles, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Lovell confirmed although the injuries were serious, none of them were life-threatening, and in three of the incidents, riders were wearing helmets.

“The Sheriff’s Office can’t stress enough the importance of using the proper safety gear required for the ATV, UTV, or motorcycle you are riding along with proper training and skill for the terrain you plan on using,” Lovell said in a news release. “Use caution and avoid high speeds, always expect other traffic or users of the trails and area, and respect private property and residential areas.

The sheriff’s office does not recommend multiple riders on your ATV’S or motorcycle’s or unsupervised use by young children.