Three hospitalized after crash near Swan Valley

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Police.

SWAN VALLEY — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle injury crash on Idaho Highway 31 near Swan Valley.

The crash occurred at around 10 a.m. Friday.

Police reports show Charles Rice, 73, of Fairview, North Carolina, was driving southbound in a 2019 Kia Niro. Jacob Cohen, 22, of Missoula, Montana, was driving northbound in a 2005 Subaru Outback. The Kia crossed the center line and the vehicles collided.

Rice, his passenger Sharon Rice, 71, of Fairview, North Carolina, and Cohen were all transported via ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Both Charles and Sharon Rice were wearing seatbelts; it is unknown at this time if Cohen was wearing a seatbelt.