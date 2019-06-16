2 local restaurants want to help first responders, so they’re hosting a community event

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — A desire to help first responders improve cardiac survival rates prompted two Idaho Falls restaurants to jump into action. Buffalo Wild Wings and MacKenzie River Pizza will host a Baggin’ & Braggin’ Cornhole Tournament on June 22. All proceeds will go toward purchasing Automated External Defibrillators (AED).

“When we began planning the tournament, we knew we wanted the funds to go toward something that would benefit not only the Idaho Falls Police and Fire Departments, but also the community,” explains Martie Jaramillo, General Manager of Buffalo Wild Wings. “We heard about a story where officers delivered life-saving measures using an AED while the ambulance was in route. That story inspired us to help get AEDs in patrol vehicles for the Idaho Falls Police Department,” adds Jaramillo.

Automatated External Defibrillator | City of Idaho Falls

In addition to the tournament, there will be music and a friendly competition between law enforcement and firefighters. Two sets of custom cornhole boards will be auctioned off as well as other great items. The tournament grand prize is breakfast with firefighters at Fire Station 1 Headquarters followed by a SWAT experience with the Idaho Falls Police SWAT team.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Buffalo Wild Wings, MacKenzie River Pizza and Watkins Distributing. Spectators are welcome to join in on the festivities. The event will be outdoors in the grass area at Snake River Landing along Pier View Drive.

While all VIP Business Sponsorships are sold out, there is still space for teams. The registration deadline is quickly approaching and teams are encouraged to submit their registrations soon. Tournament participants must be 18 years of age or older. The registration form and additional information can be found on the Idaho Falls Fire Department’s web page. There are also links on both department Facebook pages.

The more money raised, the more devices can be purchased. Mention the tournament at Buffalo Wild Wings or MacKenzie River Pizza on June 22 and 10 percent of the food purchases will also go toward the fundraiser.

“The Idaho Heart Foundation and Idaho Falls Fire Department have an overarching goal of getting more AEDs in businesses, schools and other public spaces to improve cardiac survival rates,” says Kerry Hammon, a spokesperson for Idaho Falls Fire Department. “We are very grateful for these event hosts, sponsors, volunteers and tournament participants for their willingness to help in these efforts.”

The event is also sponsored by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Firehouse Subs, Allstate Insurance – Hammon Agency, AT&T/FirstNet, Qal-Tek, Watkin’s Distributing, Battleson Flooring and Idaho Central Credit Union, and Idaho Falls Cornhole Club.

To register or to learn more, click here.