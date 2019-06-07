Two vehicle crash blocking Highway 33

TETONIA — Lanes are blocked as the Idaho State Police investigate a wreck on Highway 33.

ISP tells EastIdahoNews.com a call came in about a two-car crash on Highway 33 near Tetonia around 6:15 p.m. The crash is near the junction of Highway 33 and 32.

The vehicles involved appear to both be silver SUVs.

Both east and west lanes are currently blocked.

No information as to the condition of anyone in either of the vehicles has been released.

EastIdahoNews.com will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.