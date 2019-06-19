Wind advisory in effect until 9 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Difficult driving conditions for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers are possible due to strong crosswinds. Patchy blowing dust will be possible. The strongest winds are expected between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Southwest to west winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph are expected.

Locations include I-15 north toward the Montana border, US 20 heading toward West Yellowstone, State Highway 28 toward Lone Pine, State 32 between Ashton and Tetonia and State Highway 33 east toward the Teton Valley. This includes Ashton, Victor, Driggs, Dubois, Island Park and surrounding areas.