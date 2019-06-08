Woman, child killed in Highway 33 crash

UPDATE

The following is an update from Idaho State Police:

On Friday, June 7, at 6:17 p.m. the Idaho State Police investigated a two vehicle fatality crash on State Highway 33 at milepost 131, near Tetonia. Madelene Quissek, 45, of Tetonia was traveling eastbound on SH33 in a 2007 Toyota Rav. Myrna Izaguirre, 43, of Burien, Washington, was traveling westbound in a 2015 Toyota Rav. Quissek and Izaguirre’s vehicles struck each other head on.

Quissek and a juvenile passenger in her vehicle succumbed to their injuries on scene. A second juvenile passenger in Quissek’s vehicle and Izaguirre were transported by ground ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts. ISP was assisted at the scene by the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Teton County Fire Department, and the Idaho Transportation Department. The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

ORIGINAL STORY

TETONIA — Lanes are blocked as the Idaho State Police investigate a wreck on Highway 33.

ISP tells EastIdahoNews.com a call came in about a two-car crash on Highway 33 near Tetonia around 6:15 p.m. The crash is near the junction of Highway 33 and 32.

The vehicles involved appear to both be silver SUVs.

Both east and west lanes are currently blocked.

No information as to the condition of anyone in either of the vehicles has been released.

EastIdahoNews.com will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.