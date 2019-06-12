Woman sentenced after filing false insurance claim over lost wedding ring

POCATELLO — Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced a Bannock County woman was sentenced Monday, June 10, for insurance fraud.

38-year-old Ana Rico-Dumont, of Pocatello, pleaded guilty on April 8.

Sixth District Court Judge Rick Carnaroli sentenced Rico-Dumont to three years felony probation and granted a withheld judgment. As part of her probation, she’s required to serve 100 hours of community service. The court also ordered Rico-Dumont to pay $839 in restitution to the Idaho Department of Insurance and $25 to Allstate.

Rico-Dumont lost her wedding ring while at work on July 17, 2016. Nine days later, Rico-Dumont added the ring to her Allstate renter’s policy. The ring had an appraised value of $15,200.

On September 3, 2016, she filed a claim alleging that she lost her wedding ring at work the previous week. An investigation later revealed Rico-Dumont had provided a false date of loss in an attempt to defraud Allstate into paying the claim.

Deputy Attorney General Jessica Cafferty in the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Unit prosecuted the case. The Idaho Department of Insurance investigated.