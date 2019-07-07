7th Judicial District to interview 5 candidates for magistrate judge vacancy

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — The Magistrate Commission in the 7th Judicial District is interviewing five applicants to fill a vacancy in its magistrate court.

The vacancy was created when Judge Steven Boyce moved to the District Court Bench in June.

The following applicants will be interviewed:

Daniel R. Clark

Wiley R. Dennert

Trevor L. Castleton

Manuel T. Murdoch

Marvin K. Smith

The interviews will be held on Friday, July 12, beginning at 9:15 a.m. in the Centennial Court Room at Bonneville County Courthouse, 605 N. Capital Avenue in Idaho Falls.

The interviews are open to the public, but the commission will deliberate in private following the interviews.