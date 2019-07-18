After years of chasing her dream, local stylist launches her own hair extension brand

Share This

AMMON — It didn’t take Courtney Holland a lifetime to discover and live her dream.

“I’ve always been obsessed with extensions. I don’t know if I consciously knew that but I always wanted to do own my own extension line,” Holland says.

Holland has always had a love for beautifying and styling hair, but she wanted to take it a step further with her own hair extension line called Pryme Hair. She launched the line just two weeks ago.

“I made extensions at one point. It didn’t really work out,” Holland recalls.

Holland says before she began her Pryme Hair journey she conducted experiments with used extensions. She brought them to her salon and would play with hair colors by rooting, smudging and using a technique called balayage.

That’s when her passion for hair extensions really started to take root, and she knew she wanted to get out of the “stylist” box she felt stuck in.

Pryme Hair before and after. | Facebook

“For 16 years I was a hairstylist, but couldn’t do what I really wanted to do. I wanted to make my own hair. I wanted to color it. I wanted to design it,” Holland says. “And I had no money, or I felt it was unattainable.”

Holland continued to work and began to solidify her plans to have her own line last fall. She participated in various classes and learned the best hair installation techniques from other stylists.

“I’ve been obsessed, I’ve gone to three classes and I’ve learned from three different people,” Holland says. “I feel that I’m very well-rounded.”

Holland says with her brand, she wants to deliver high-quality hair at an affordable price.

“I did the highest quality because I’m a hair snob. If I’m not going to wear it, I’m not going to sell it,” she said. “I really did my homework. I didn’t want my hair to break and shorten, because why do we have extensions? We want our hair long.”

Holland says she’s started off by selling hair packages for tape-in, or sew-in (natural beaded row) styles and they have become popular in the area.

Pryme Hair | Facebook

She’s fallen in love with the natural beaded row method – a method that uses an anchor of string across the backside of your head where the hair is sewn on for a more natural look.

“You get the most hair with the least amount of points of reference on your head,” Holland says. “Less weight on your hair, more hair in your hair.”

Along with the new line, Holland is giving stylists the opportunity to have their own hair extension brand through a membership subscription called Pryme Business.

“You can push your own product and be proud of what you have. We’ve done all the work for you. We label, we ship, we store, we package, and we do customer service. We do all the foundation,” Holland says.

Holland is excited to share her brand with customers and stylists alike.

“I’ve just been so excited that I got to do what I want to do and reach a goal and a dream,” he says. “I want to share it with everybody and I want them to feel the excitement that I feel.”

Find Pryme on Facebook, Instagram or its website.