Anti-circumcision group returning to protest in Idaho Falls and Pocatello

IDAHO FALLS — The Bloodstained Men are returning to Idaho to protest child circumcision.

The Bloodstained Men & Their Friends is an anti-circumcision group that last visited Idaho Falls in 2016. They are returning this weekend. They will be in Idaho Falls on Saturday and in Pocatello on Sunday as part of a 20-day protest tour through Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho.

“Our mission is to spread awareness about the harm of infant circumcision and to prevent genital mutilation of males in America,” Bloodstained Men & Their Friends spokesman Harry Guiremand told EastIdahoNews.com.

On Saturday in Idaho Falls, the group will be at the intersection of East 17th Street and South 25th Street between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

On Sunday in Pocatello, they will be at the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and Breneman Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Passersby will be reminded that babies whose genitals are mutilated as infants grow up to be men who are speaking out about what was done to their penis before they could defend themselves,” according to a news release.

In 2016, the group dressed in white clothing with red-stained crotches. They held signs that read, ‘Stop cutting baby penis,’ ‘I did not consent’ and ‘Intact body human rights.’

Learn more about the Bloodstained Men & Their Friends here.