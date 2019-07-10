Biz Buzz: She made cookies to help with her daughter’s fundraiser and now owns a thriving business

BIZ BRIEF

RIGBY

Since opening cookie shop 18 months ago, owner says she now has customers all over the world

The Cookie Cottage in Rigby at 143 South Clark Street | Courtesy photo from November 2018

RIGBY – If you live in Rigby or have driven through it, you may have been to The Cookie Cottage, a 600-square-foot building across from the old Maverik.

The business offers 150 flavors of homemade sugar cookies, but it also has multiple cookie-like treats, including lemon bars and blondies, as well as coffee and hot cocoa.

Jen Partridge opened the business in January 2018 and a second location in Rexburg about a year ago, but their list of customers and clients continues to grow. One of its most recent business clients is The Soda Co in Island Park, which sells cookies from The Cookie Cottage.

Partridge got the idea for the cookie shop from her daughter, Grace. EastIdahoNews.com recently interviewed Grace, as she was one of four students who won a national fiddling contest last month.

Partridge says it was her daughter’s participation in fiddling that led to the creation of The Cookie Cottage.

“A couple of years ago, Grace was going to the Grand Masters fiddle competition in Nashville,” Partridge says. “Her teachers told her they wanted her to help pay for the trip. I’ve made these cookies forever. I was catering my niece’s wedding, and I said, ‘Grace, we should just put these on Facebook and you can sell them.'”

Grace and her mom baked cookies for three weeks solid, paid for the trip, and when Grace returned from Nashville, Jen decided to open a cookie shop.

The Cookie Cottage is located next to Lil’ Mike’s at 143 South Clark Street.

The building was once the home of a shoe cobbler who raised nine kids in the tiny space. It was later a hair salon. It sat vacant for six years before Partridge moved in to open up shop.

“We’ve painted it white, and it’s got gray shutters and a cute little white and gray striped awning. The pullout in front is ours, so we’re going to get a sign soon,” Partridge says.

The business’ most popular item is the lemon cookie. The basic sugar cookie, sour watermelon, peanut butter lovers, pink grapefruit and cake batter are popular flavors as well.

One of the more unusual flavors is Rosewater, which Partridge says tastes like a rose petal. It was a sold out item for Valentine’s Day.

Partridge says it’s the variety and consistency that sets her business apart from other similar businesses.

“It’s consistently a good cookie with a lovely frosting,” Partridge says. “We pride ourselves on having a beautiful cookie.”

Her favorite part about the business is seeing people try something they normally wouldn’t try and be pleasantly surprised at the taste.

The Rexburg location is a 12-foot by 12-foot bully barn at 36 Carlson Avenue between the Paramount Theater and A.C. Moore Arts & Crafts.

There are no plans to open another location, but Partridge says they’d like to offer delivery in the Rexburg area and will begin offering online orders in the near future.

“We’ve got people from all over the country that want our frosting,” Partridge says. “I love doing what I do and I’m so grateful for our customers.”

If you have an event you want them to cater, call the Rigby store at (208) 745-9300. You can also call them in Rexburg at (208) 757-0876.

The Cookie Cottage in Rigby is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The Rexburg store is open noon to 8:30 p.m. the same days. Visit the website or Facebook page to learn more.

BIZ BITS

Ross Park in Pocatello unveils new concessions building

POCATELLO – The Ross Park Aquatic Complex held a grand opening for its new concession building July 9. With the new structure, the Complex’s concessionaire, Ross Park Drive Inn, is now able to serve some of their diner’s favorite dishes including taco spaghetti, burgers, fries, tacos, and more. The previous concession area at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex is now available to residents as a private rental area for birthday parties, family reunions, or other types of small gatherings. It features a private picnic area with seating for 40 people and access to a kitchen area and counter space. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

East Idaho Credit Union raises nearly $50,000 for local kids

IDAHO FALLS – East Idaho Credit Union has raised $49,560 for their charitable program in their annual Kicks for Kids Golf Tournament in Idaho Falls. All funds raised will go directly to the purchase of shoes. For more than 20 years East Idaho Credit Union has been providing shoes to kids, receiving referrals from school counselors and local social workers. In addition to the golf tournament, EICU places empty water jugs in area schools between Thanksgiving and Christmas each year, asking children to bring their spare change from home to help purchase shoes.

New shopping center to be built at old Pizza Hut location in Rexburg

REXBURG – Rexburg residents have noticed the Pizza Hut at 163 West Main Street is closed. A message posted on the front door indicates they closed June 29 and plan to re-open in a few months. We did some digging and learned the restaurant is now owned by Great Scotts, LLC, the gas station right around the corner. Managers declined to comment on what’s happening with the building, but documents obtained from the city indicate a shopping center will be built at that location. There will be multiple vendors in the new space, one of which is Pizza Hut. The Rexburg Standard Journal reports the current Pizza Hut location will be demolished and rebuilt. We have reached out to Paul Larson, the owner of Great Scotts, and Brett Labre, the architect, for more information. We hope to have a more in-depth story soon.

