Newsmakers: These 4 eastern Idahoans are national fiddler champions (and they performed for us!)

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with four eastern Idahoans who just competed and won in the National Oldtime Fiddlers’ Contest.

The competition was held in Weiser, Idaho last weekend. Joe and Jacie Sites of Rigby won their divisions and it’s the first time a husband and wife won the championships in the same year.

Two the Sites’ students, 14-year-old Grace Partridge and 17-year-old Jessa Preston, won the Twin Fiddling Championship. Partridge is from Rigby and Preston is from Blackfoot.

We invited the group into our studio for an interview but, more importantly, we wanted to hear them play! Watch the video above to hear their incredible music.

