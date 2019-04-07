Newsmakers: Seth Aaron – A two-time Project Runway winner & Fin Fun’s new lead designer
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
East Idaho Newsmakers
In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton talks with Seth Aaron Henderson. Seth is a two-time winner of the reality show Project Runway.
Seth was recently hired by Fin Fun as the lead designer and is working on launching a new line of beach and resort wear that will soon be sold at stores across the country.
Seth just returned from Fashion Week El Paseo, where he displayed a new high-fashion collection inspired by mermaids.
During their conversation, Nate and Seth spoke about his time and competition on Project Runway, how he got to where he is today, his goals for Fin Fun and a whole lot more.
