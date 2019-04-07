Newsmakers: Seth Aaron – A two-time Project Runway winner & Fin Fun’s new lead designer

Share This

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton talks with Seth Aaron Henderson. Seth is a two-time winner of the reality show Project Runway.

Seth was recently hired by Fin Fun as the lead designer and is working on launching a new line of beach and resort wear that will soon be sold at stores across the country.

Seth just returned from Fashion Week El Paseo, where he displayed a new high-fashion collection inspired by mermaids.

During their conversation, Nate and Seth spoke about his time and competition on Project Runway, how he got to where he is today, his goals for Fin Fun and a whole lot more.

Watch the video above for the entire conversation.

IFPD CHIEF DISCUSSES COLD CASES, THE NEED FOR A NEW FACILITY AND WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE DEPARTMENT

HOW THIS LOCAL WOMAN ENDED UP ON THE DOLLAR GOLD COIN

BRANDON WILLIAMS, THE LOCAL KNIFE MAKER WHO WON HISTORY CHANNEL’S ‘FORGED IN FIRE’

LUKE MICKELSON AND HIS MISSION TO MAKE SURE NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR

STEVE CANNON REFLECTS ON HIS 42 YEAR BROADCAST CAREER

TAMI HYMAS SAYS THE BEAUTY INDUSTRY IS EVIL AND SHE’S DETERMINED TO CHANGE IT

IDAHO FALLS AIRPORT DIRECTOR RICK CLOUTIER

DAKOTA NELSON, YOUNG FATHER OF 7, SHARES LESSONS HE’S LEARNED SINCE HIS WIFE’S SUDDEN DEATH

ANNE VOILLEQUE IS PASSIONATE ABOUT THE ARTS, EDUCATION & MAKING EAST IDAHO BETTER

HOW RICHARD OSTLER BECAME AN LGBTQ ALLY WHILE SERVING AS AN LDS BISHOP

HOW YOU CAN ‘STOP THE BLEED’ IN LIFE-THREATENING EMERGENCIES

LOCAL HIGH SCHOOLER ACCEPTED TO PRINCETON WITH A FULL-RIDE SCHOLARSHIP

REED’S DAIRY PRESIDENT ALAN REED

GOV. C.L. “BUTCH” OTTER LOOKS BACK AT HIS TIME LEADING IDAHO

AMERICA’S VIOLINIST JENNY OAKS BAKER