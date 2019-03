Newsmakers Encore: How this local woman ended up on the dollar gold coin

In this encore edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with Randy’L Teton. Teton is a Fort Hall native and is featured on the US Sacagawea dollar gold coin. She is the only living person to currently appear on a United States coin.

During their conversation that was originally posted in May 2018, Teton shared the fascinating story of how she ended up on the money. She also spoke about her current job, which is the spokeswoman for the Fort Hall Shoshone-Bannock Indian Tribe, and a variety of other issues.

Watch the video above for the entire interview.

