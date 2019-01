Newmakers: Reed’s Dairy President Alan Reed

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton talks with Alan Reed, the president of Reed’s Dairy.

Reed’s is known for their delicious ice cream, chocolate milk, cheese, butter and a variety of other products. There are four Reed’s Dairy stores in Idaho – two in eastern Idaho and two in the Boise area.

Reed shares how the business got started, how it’s changed and grown over the years, what’s next for the company and a whole lot more.

Watch the video above to see the entire conversation and click here to learn more about Reed’s Dairy.

