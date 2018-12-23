Newsmakers: America’s Violinist Jenny Oaks Baker

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with popular violinist Jenny Oaks Baker. Baker, known as ‘America’s Violinist,’ was recently in eastern Idaho to perform with the Rexburg Children’s Choir.

Baker is a Grammy Nominated, Billboard No. 1 performer and recording artist. She received her Master of Music degree from the renowned Juilliard School in New York City and her Bachelor’s Degree in violin performance from the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia.

She has performed as a soloist at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Strathmore Hall, the Library of Congress and as a guest soloist with The National Symphony, Jerusalem Symphony, Pittsburgh Symphony, Utah Symphony and the internationally acclaimed Mormon Tabernacle Choir. Over the years Baker has collaborated with such luminaries as Gladys Knight, Kurt Bestor, Marvin Hamlisch and the former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

Baker has released fifteen studio albums since 1998. They have sold nearly a million copies and consistently chart on Billboard. Baker’s emotionally stirring music has also been featured on the soundtracks of many films, and her popular music videos can be viewed on her Youtube Channel. Baker, her husband Matthew, and their four children reside in Utah. She and her children perform together throughout the world as Jenny Oaks Baker & Family Four.

Watch the video above to see the conversation!

