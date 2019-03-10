Newsmakers: Luke Mickelson and his mission to make sure no kid sleeps on the floor

Share This

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton talks with Luke Mickelson – the founder of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a non-profit organization based in Twin Falls that is dedicated to building, assembling and delivering bunk beds to children and families in need. It all started a few years ago when Mickelson needed a service project for young men at his church and it has since exploded.

There are now SHP chapters across the country and the organization has been featured on Returning the Favor with Mike Rowe, NBC Nightly News and, last December, Mickelson was named one of CNN’s top 10 heroes of the year.

The mission statement of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is ‘No kid sleeps on the floor in our town.’

During their conversation, Mickelson was joined with his wife, Heidi Mickelson, and Nancie Mathews, who is the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Director of Disaster Relief. They talk about why they do what they do, how many children they have helped and what’s next.

Watch the video above for the entire conversation.

STEVE CANNON REFLECTS ON HIS 42 YEAR BROADCAST CAREER

TAMI HYMAS SAYS THE BEAUTY INDUSTRY IS EVIL AND SHE’S DETERMINED TO CHANGE IT

IDAHO FALLS AIRPORT DIRECTOR RICK CLOUTIER

DAKOTA NELSON, YOUNG FATHER OF 7, SHARES LESSONS HE’S LEARNED SINCE HIS WIFE’S SUDDEN DEATH

ANNE VOILLEQUE IS PASSIONATE ABOUT THE ARTS, EDUCATION & MAKING EAST IDAHO BETTER

HOW RICHARD OSTLER BECAME AN LGBTQ ALLY WHILE SERVING AS AN LDS BISHOP

HOW YOU CAN ‘STOP THE BLEED’ IN LIFE-THREATENING EMERGENCIES

LOCAL HIGH SCHOOLER ACCEPTED TO PRINCETON WITH A FULL-RIDE SCHOLARSHIP

REED’S DAIRY PRESIDENT ALAN REED

GOV. C.L. “BUTCH” OTTER LOOKS BACK AT HIS TIME LEADING IDAHO

AMERICA’S VIOLINIST JENNY OAKS BAKER

NEW IDAHO SUPREME COURT JUSTICE GREGORY MOELLER

HOW MARGO REY, A BILLBOARD TOP 20 RECORDING ARTIST, ENDED UP PERFORMING WITH A LOCAL SCHOOL CHOIR

MICHAEL MCLEAN DISCUSSES THE FORGOTTEN CAROLS, HIS 9-YEAR FAITH CRISIS AND HOW HIS GAY SON HELPED HIM

CAPTAIN RANDY LEWIS REFLECTS ON HIS 44 YEARS OF POLICE SERVICE