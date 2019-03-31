Newsmakers: IFPD Chief discusses cold cases, the need for a new facility and what’s next for the department

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson. Johnson has been the city’s top cop for 18 months and discussed some of the changes he has made along with the need to upgrade the outdated facility housing the police department.

He also addressed the recent break in the Stephanie Eldredge homicide case along with three other unsolved cases: the Angie Dodge murder, the disappearance of Jed Hall and the disappearance of Darwin Vest.

Watch the video above for the entire conversation.

