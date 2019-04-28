Newsmakers: Meet Eric Olvera, the high school senior just accepted to Harvard on a full-ride scholarship

Share This

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with Eric Olvera. Eric was just accepted to Harvard University on a full-ride scholarship and is the first person in his family to attend college.

The Idaho Falls High School senior was born and raised in eastern Idaho. Growing up, he says he remembers seeing the hard work and dedication of his parents that allowed them to provide for their family.

As a PACE student in elementary school, Eric enjoyed critical thinking and problem-solving opportunities. He later enrolled in honor and AP classes, earned a 33 on his ACT and has a GPA that is higher than 4.0.

RELATED | Meet the local high schooler accepted to Princeton with a full-ride scholarship

Eric has been involved in TRIO, debate, student government, the football team and DECA. During his junior year, he was selected to attend the TRIO National Student Leadership Congress in Washington D.C. He joined other first-generation high school students from TRIO programs across the United States and territories.

Eric hopes to earn a law degree and become a judge.

Watch the video above to learn more about Eric’s journey.

POPULAR CHILDREN’S AUTHOR OBERT SKYE

SETH AARON HENDERSON – A TWO-TIME PROJECT RUNWAY WINNER & FIN FUN’S NEW LEAD DESIGNER

IFPD CHIEF DISCUSSES COLD CASES, THE NEED FOR A NEW FACILITY AND WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE DEPARTMENT

HOW THIS LOCAL WOMAN ENDED UP ON THE DOLLAR GOLD COIN

BRANDON WILLIAMS, THE LOCAL KNIFE MAKER WHO WON HISTORY CHANNEL’S ‘FORGED IN FIRE’

LUKE MICKELSON AND HIS MISSION TO MAKE SURE NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR

STEVE CANNON REFLECTS ON HIS 42 YEAR BROADCAST CAREER

TAMI HYMAS SAYS THE BEAUTY INDUSTRY IS EVIL AND SHE’S DETERMINED TO CHANGE IT

IDAHO FALLS AIRPORT DIRECTOR RICK CLOUTIER

DAKOTA NELSON, YOUNG FATHER OF 7, SHARES LESSONS HE’S LEARNED SINCE HIS WIFE’S SUDDEN DEATH

ANNE VOILLEQUE IS PASSIONATE ABOUT THE ARTS, EDUCATION & MAKING EAST IDAHO BETTER

HOW RICHARD OSTLER BECAME AN LGBTQ ALLY WHILE SERVING AS AN LDS BISHOP

HOW YOU CAN ‘STOP THE BLEED’ IN LIFE-THREATENING EMERGENCIES

LOCAL HIGH SCHOOLER ACCEPTED TO PRINCETON WITH A FULL-RIDE SCHOLARSHIP

REED’S DAIRY PRESIDENT ALAN REED