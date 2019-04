Newsmakers: Popular children’s author Obert Skye

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton interviews popular author Obert Skye.

Skye is a bestselling children’s writer known for the Leven Thumps series, Pillage trilogy, The Creature from My Closet series, Witherwood Reform School and Beyond Foo. He just released a new series called Wizard for Hire.

During their conversation, Skye shares how he got his big break, how he comes up with his book ideas, what he’s learned as an author and advice he has for other writers.

Watch the video above for the entire interview.

