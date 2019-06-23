Newsmakers: Priddaho leaders talk about how they want to help eastern Idaho

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with two leaders Priddaho – a nonprofit group based in eastern Idaho focused on teaching and understanding LGBTQ issues.

Travis Kerbs is the executive director of the organization and Carlos Sales serves as the vice president. Both shared their experience about when they knew they were gay and how it affected their lives growing up in eastern Idaho.

June is LGBTQ Pride Month and is meant to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. The Stonewall Uprising was a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States. In major cities across the nation, the “day” soon grew to encompass a month-long series of events.

Celebrations include pride parades, picnics, parties, workshops, and concerts that attract millions of participants around the world. Memorials are held for those who have died due to hate crimes or HIV/AIDS.

Watch the video above to learn more about Priddaho and click here to visit the organization’s website.

