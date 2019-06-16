Newsmakers: How Alex Boyé went from being a homeless teenager to a popular entertainer

Share This

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with entertainer Alex Boyé.

The popular singer has over one billion views on his YouTube channel and his diverse blend of African-infused pop music have captured a loyal legion of fans around the world. Boyé’s videos have been featured on Jimmy Fallon, Good Morning America, Fox & Friends, Jimmy Kimmel and more.

Boyé has also appeared in movies and performed in sold-out venues across the country.

RELATED | Alex Boyé reveals how he overcame a ‘major’ pornography problem

RELATED | A surprise from Alex Boyé goes terribly wrong

During their conversation, Boyé spoke about living his rocky childhood, living as a homeless teenager in Europe, joining the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and creating a boy band. He ended up moving to the United States several years ago where his solo career took off and now he’s working to spread awareness of mental illness.

Watch the video above for the entire interview.

HOW COSTCO ENDED UP COMING TO IDAHO FALLS & THE CITY’S ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT OUTLOOK

DR. DAVID ADLER, PRESIDENT OF THE ALTURAS INSTITUTE

IFPD CHIEF SHARES BEHIND-THE-SCENES DETAILS IN THE ANGIE DODGE MURDER CASE & TALKS ABOUT WHAT’S NEXT

IDAHO FALLS SUMMER ROAD PROJECTS, WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE WATER TOWER, GROWTH AND MORE

CONGRESSMAN MIKE SIMPSON ON IMMIGRATION, DRUG PRICES, SALMON IN IDAHO & WHY HE’S RUNNING AGAIN

MEET ERIC OLVERA, THE HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR JUST ACCEPTED TO HARVARD ON A FULL-RIDE SCHOLARSHIP

POPULAR CHILDREN’S AUTHOR OBERT SKYE

SETH AARON HENDERSON – A TWO-TIME PROJECT RUNWAY WINNER & FIN FUN’S NEW LEAD DESIGNER

IFPD CHIEF DISCUSSES COLD CASES, THE NEED FOR A NEW FACILITY AND WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE DEPARTMENT

HOW THIS LOCAL WOMAN ENDED UP ON THE DOLLAR GOLD COIN

BRANDON WILLIAMS, THE LOCAL KNIFE MAKER WHO WON HISTORY CHANNEL’S ‘FORGED IN FIRE’

LUKE MICKELSON AND HIS MISSION TO MAKE SURE NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR

STEVE CANNON REFLECTS ON HIS 42 YEAR BROADCAST CAREER

TAMI HYMAS SAYS THE BEAUTY INDUSTRY IS EVIL AND SHE’S DETERMINED TO CHANGE IT

IDAHO FALLS AIRPORT DIRECTOR RICK CLOUTIER

DAKOTA NELSON, YOUNG FATHER OF 7, SHARES LESSONS HE’S LEARNED SINCE HIS WIFE’S SUDDEN DEATH