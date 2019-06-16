Newsmakers: How Alex Boyé went from being a homeless teenager to a popular entertainer
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
East Idaho Newsmakers
Published at
In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with entertainer Alex Boyé.
The popular singer has over one billion views on his YouTube channel and his diverse blend of African-infused pop music have captured a loyal legion of fans around the world. Boyé’s videos have been featured on Jimmy Fallon, Good Morning America, Fox & Friends, Jimmy Kimmel and more.
Boyé has also appeared in movies and performed in sold-out venues across the country.
RELATED | Alex Boyé reveals how he overcame a ‘major’ pornography problem
RELATED | A surprise from Alex Boyé goes terribly wrong
During their conversation, Boyé spoke about living his rocky childhood, living as a homeless teenager in Europe, joining the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and creating a boy band. He ended up moving to the United States several years ago where his solo career took off and now he’s working to spread awareness of mental illness.
Watch the video above for the entire interview.
