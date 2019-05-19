Newsmakers: IFPD Chief shares behind-the-scenes details in the Angie Dodge murder case & talks about what’s next

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton talks with Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson about the Angie Dodge murder case. Last week, 53-year-old Brian Leigh Dripps Sr. was arrested and charged with rape and first-degree murder in connection to Angie’s 1996 homicide.

It’s been the biggest criminal case in Idaho Falls over the past three decades and it appears to finally be solved.

RELATED | Carol Dodge almost gave up looking for her daughter’s killer. Then she felt Angie say, ‘You’re almost there, Mom.’

Johnson shared behind-the-scenes information on how police were led to Dripps, what happened in the moments leading up to his arrest, how long it took the suspect to confess (and only after he ate a peanut butter and jelly sandwich), what happens now with Chris Tapp and what’s next in the case.

Watch the video above for the entire conversation.

