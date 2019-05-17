Chris Tapp, Idaho Innocence Project issue statement on arrest in Angie Dodge case

The following is a news release from The Idaho Innocence Project at Boise State University.

The Idaho Innocence Project at Boise State University is grateful that a conclusive DNA match and confession has led to a new arrest in the 1996 rape and murder of Angie Dodge. Members of the Idaho Innocence Project have worked for more than 10 years to free Christopher Tapp, who was wrongly convicted of the crime.

Former Idaho Innocence Project Legal Directors Rick Visser and Jared Hoskins worked to change the Idaho DNA testing law, and then successfully used that law to order new DNA testing in Dodge’s case. John Thomas of the Bonneville County Public Defender Office and Jennifer Cummins of the Idaho Innocence Project represented Tapp at the hearing that freed him in 2017.

Greg Hampikian worked on DNA aspects of the case, and is available to answer technical questions regarding the DNA results.

Tapp, who was wrongly imprisoned for 20 years, has released the following statement regarding the dramatic new events in this case:

“I want to thank all those who fought with me for the truth, especially the Dodge family. In respect for their mourning, I have no further statement at this time. I hope the DNA match and confession brings them some closure, and that Angie Dodge may finally rest in peace.”