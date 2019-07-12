Boise woman arrested after allegedly leaving 3 children, including infant, in hot car

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — A Boise woman was arrested and charged with three counts of felony injury to a child after she allegedly left her three children, including an infant, alone in a hot vehicle.

According to a press release from the Boise Police Department, Sauda Cyizanye, 27, left her children in a car in a parking lot on the 8200 block of West Fairview Avenue for about 20 minutes while she went into a store. The vehicle had its windows partially down, the engine off and the doors unlocked, the release said. The children were believed to be an 11-year-old, a 1-year-old and a 1-month-old.

Police said they arrived after the situation was reported and noticed the children sweating but not in other distress. The mother came out of the store before paramedics arrived, was investigated and later arrested.

Paramedics determined that the children were OK, and the three were placed with another family member.

This article was originally published in the Idaho Statesman. It is used here with permission.