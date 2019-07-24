Chef Jeff makes delicious blueberry cobbler that will make your taste buds dance

This easy to make summertime cobbler with fresh blueberries will make your taste buds dance!

For the batter:

For the filling:

Preheat your oven to 350.

Slice the butter into pieces and spread evenly in a 9×13 baking dish. While the oven is preheating, place the pan in the oven to melt and slightly brown the butter.

While the butter melts, mix all the filling ingredients in a mixing bowl. Stir to combine.

Check on the butter and make sure it isn’t burning. Remove the pan once the butter is melted and slightly browned. Make the batter by mixing the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a mixing bowl. Stir in the milk just until combined.

Pour the berry filling mixture into the pan over the butter. Drizzle the batter mixture over the top of that. Dust the top with the cinnamon.

Place in the oven and bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until its slightly golden brown on the top.

Serve warm with a scoop of icecream.

Chef Jeff Jackson is the corporate chef for Smith’s Food & Drug Stores. Jeff appears on weekly television cooking segment on various TV stations in Salt Lake City and east Idaho.

He has always loved cooking since he was very young and graduated with high honors from the SLC Art Institutes in Culinary Arts. He has worked as the lead chef and nutrition specialists at Intermountain Medical Center, as a chef at The Montage Deer Valley signature restaurant, and enjoys catering private and corporation gatherings.

Chef Jeff seeks to teach his viewers how to make simple dishes that look gourmet and will have your entire family looking forward to eating dinner together. Watch for his exciting recipes every Wednesday on eastidahonews.com.