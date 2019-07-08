Chip seal & fog coating set for these Idaho Falls streets over the next month
EastIdahoNews.com staff
The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.
IDAHO FALLS — HK Contractors will chip seal, broom and fog coat several city streets near Melaleuca Field over the next 30 days. Please watch for equipment and workers, follow all traffic signs and flaggers, and reduce speeds to posted limits. We appreciate your patience during this construction period.
Beginning Monday, July 8:
- Garfield Street – Royal Avenue to NW Bonneville Drive
- Ada Avenue– W Anderson Street to W Elva Street
- Bannock Avenue – W Anderson Street to W Elva Street
- Bear Avenue – W Anderson Street to Iona Street
- Bingham Avenue– Iona Street to Shelley Street
- Blaine Avenue– W Anderson Street to W Elva Street
- Boise Avenue – W Anderson Street to W Elva Street
- Canyon Avenue – Shelley Street to W Elva Street
- Cassia Avenue – W Anderson Street to W Elva Street
- W Crowley Street – Jefferson Avenue to N Boulevard
- Elmore Avenue – W Shelley Street to Riverside Drive
- W Elva Street- Bannock Avenue to N Lee Avenue
- Iona Street – Elmore Avenue to N Boulevard
- Jefferson Avenue – W Anderson Street to I Street
- W Shelley Street – Jefferson Avenue to N Boulevard
- 6th Street – S Boulevard to N Holmes Avenue
- 7th Street – S Boulevard to N Holmes Avenue
- Jennie Lee Drive – 17th Street to 21st Street
Beginning Sunday, July 14:
- S Boulevard – Elm Street Roundabout
- Science Center Drive – Fremont Intersection
- E 25th – N Holmes Avenue to 25th E (Hitt Rd)