Chip seal & fog coating set for these Idaho Falls streets over the next month

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — HK Contractors will chip seal, broom and fog coat several city streets near Melaleuca Field over the next 30 days. Please watch for equipment and workers, follow all traffic signs and flaggers, and reduce speeds to posted limits. We appreciate your patience during this construction period.

Beginning Monday, July 8:

Garfield Street – Royal Avenue to NW Bonneville Drive

Ada Avenue– W Anderson Street to W Elva Street

Bannock Avenue – W Anderson Street to W Elva Street

Bear Avenue – W Anderson Street to Iona Street

Bingham Avenue– Iona Street to Shelley Street

Blaine Avenue– W Anderson Street to W Elva Street

Boise Avenue – W Anderson Street to W Elva Street

Canyon Avenue – Shelley Street to W Elva Street

Cassia Avenue – W Anderson Street to W Elva Street

W Crowley Street – Jefferson Avenue to N Boulevard

Elmore Avenue – W Shelley Street to Riverside Drive

W Elva Street- Bannock Avenue to N Lee Avenue

Iona Street – Elmore Avenue to N Boulevard

Jefferson Avenue – W Anderson Street to I Street

W Shelley Street – Jefferson Avenue to N Boulevard

6th Street – S Boulevard to N Holmes Avenue

7th Street – S Boulevard to N Holmes Avenue

Jennie Lee Drive – 17th Street to 21st Street

Beginning Sunday, July 14: