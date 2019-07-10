Cigarette causes early morning house fire, $50,000 in damage

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

IDAHO FALLS — On July 10 at 4:25 a.m. the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to the 200 block of W. 19th Street for a report of a structure fire. Two engines, one ladder truck, three ambulances and a battalion chief responded.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they discovered the back porch to be fully involved in flames that extended to the backside of the house. The homeowner was awakened by the fire, attempted to put it out with a garden hose and called the Idaho Falls Emergency Dispatch Center. The homeowner was able to get out of the home safely and was uninjured. There were no other occupants or pets in the home.

The fire did extend into the kitchen and living room, as well as to the siding of the home located to the east. Firefighters made an aggressive attack on the back side of the house and extinguished the fire quickly. They remained on scene for overhaul and to check for additional extension.

The cause of the fire was an improperly extinguished cigarette. The damages are estimated at approximately $50,000.