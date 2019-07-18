Crumbl Cookies opens new east Idaho location

POCATELLO — Six states, 33 storefronts and a whole lot of cookies. Crumbl Cookies is setting up a second shop in eastern Idaho.

It’s a cookie shop that started in Utah and is spreading across many of the western states. The newest addition, and fourth location in Idaho, is right here in Pocatello.

Thursday evening at six o’clock the doors were unlocked for the grand opening of the newest shop.

The founders of Crumbl say they have to approve every new store and for them, it was an easy decision to say yes to Pocatello.

Located at 231 West Quinn Road, Crumbl Cookies is in the Rail Crossings shopping plaza next to Firehouse Subs.

The new Pocatello store won’t only bring in fresh cookies to the area but create new jobs as well.

“We typically start out with 30 to 35 employees… so, we have about five to six drivers on the weekends and three to four during the week,” Crumbl Cookies Co-Founder Sawyer Hemsley says. “We start baking at five a.m. So, it’s important to fill each shift, which we have about three to four shifts a day, with three or four bakers [who are] baking cookies fresh for our customers.”

On Friday, everyone who walks through the doors will get a free chocolate chip cookie.

Crumbl opened an Ammon store at Sandcreek Commons earlier this year.